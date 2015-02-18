sp 500 daily outlook for wed 18 feb minor pull back before potential last push up 216492015
What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit our first target at 2100 as expected. Please […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit our first target at 2100 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 2093
Pivot (key support): 2083
Resistance: 2128
Next support: 2057
The short-term bullish trend remains intact. However do expect a potential minor pull-back first towards 2093 before a likely final push up towards 2128.
On the other hand, a crack below the 2083 pivotal support may damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 2057 in the first instance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.