What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit our first target at 2100 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The trendline support joining the lows since 10 February 2015 is now at 2093.

The upper limit of the Expanding Wedge” configuration is at 2128 which is also a Fibonacci projection cluster level from various degrees.

The hourly Stochastic still has some “room” for further downside before reaching its “extreme” oversold level. This observation highlights the risk of a minor pull-back

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2093

Pivot (key support): 2083

Resistance: 2128

Next support: 2057

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact. However do expect a potential minor pull-back first towards 2093 before a likely final push up towards 2128.

On the other hand, a crack below the 2083 pivotal support may damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 2057 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.