What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rebounded from the 2071/2068 daily pivotal support as expected and met the upside target at 2098.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to the weekly pivotal resistance at 2115 and the trendline resistance (in pink) is joining the highs since 19 May 2015 at 2106.

The 50-day Moving Average (in blue) is coming to act as a resistance at 2106 (see daily chart).

The intermediate RSI oscillator is still bearish below its resistances (as depicted by the pink box) (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2106

Pivot (key resistance): 2115 (weekly pivot)

Support: 2088 & 2070

Next resistance: 2125

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the corrective short-term rebound is likely to be over. As long as the 2106/2115 resistance is not surpassed, the Index may now see the start of another downside movement to retest 2088 before the 09 June 2015 swing low at 2070.

On the other hand, a break above the 2115 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium term bearish movement for a push up towards the next resistance at 2125 in the first instance.