What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested the 2087 daily pivotal support but managed to stage a recovery from it. In addition, it is coming close to our expected target at 2110/2115.

Key elements

The range-top resistance (in pink) is at 2110/2115.

The next resistance will be at 2124 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2096

Pivot (key support): 2087

Resistance: 2110/2115 & 2124

Next support: 2070

Conclusion

Any potential pull-back is should be supported by the 2096 intermediate support and a break above the 2110/2115 range-top is likely to reinforce a potential bullish breakout to target the weekly target at 2124 (please click on this link to review our latest weekly outlook).

On the other hand, a break below the 2087 pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone for a slide to test the 2070 level in the first instance.

Disclaimer

