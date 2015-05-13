(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a recovery as expected and met our first target at 2104 this afternoon (13 May 2015).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The short-term support is now at 2097 which is also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s up move from 12 May 2015 low to the today’s current high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room before reaching its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2097

Resistance: 2118/2123 & 2140

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

Current short-term technical elements suggest a push up first towards the intermediate resistance at 2118/2123 before a pull-back occurs. This potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2097 daily pivotal support for another round of potential upside movement to target 2140 next.

On the other hand, a break below 2097 may invalidate the bullish tone for a decline to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2085 (weekly pivotal support).

