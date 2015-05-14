sp 500 daily outlook for wed 13 may 2121 is the potential upside trigger 609662015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower but held above the 2097 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2015 7:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_14 May 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower but held above the 2097 daily pivotal support as expected. During today’s early European session (14 May 2015), the Index has rallied and is coming close to our expected target at 2118/2123

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to the intermediate resistance at 2121.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now at its “extreme” overbought level.
  • The next resistance level is at 2140 which confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (click on this link for more details as per mention in our latest weekly outlook).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2097

Resistance: 2121 & 2140

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest the Index faces the risk of a pull-back first below the intermediate resistance at 2121, holding above the 2097 daily pivotal support. Thereafter, the upside movement is likely to resume and a break above 2121 may add impetus for further potential upside to target 2140 next.

However, failure to hold above 2097 may see a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2085 (weekly pivotal support).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.