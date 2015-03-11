sp 500 daily outlook for wed 11 mar further potential push down towards 2033 307752015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2067 daily pivotal support and invalidated the short-term push up scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 2055
Pivot (key resistance): 2067
Support: 2033
Next resistance: 2086
As long as the 2067 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down towards the next support at 2033.
However, a break above 2067 may damage the short-term bearish trend to see a “squeeze up” to target the next resistance at 2086.
