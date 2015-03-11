(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2067 daily pivotal support and invalidated the short-term push up scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 06 March 2015 is now capping the market at 2055.

The support at 2033 is the upper limit of the weekly target and 1.00 Fibonacci projection form 26 February 2015 high to 10 March 2015 high (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before reaching its extreme overbought level which suggests a possible push up first.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2055

Pivot (key resistance): 2067

Support: 2033

Next resistance: 2086

Conclusion

As long as the 2067 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down towards the next support at 2033.

However, a break above 2067 may damage the short-term bearish trend to see a “squeeze up” to target the next resistance at 2086.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.