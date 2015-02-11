What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has broken above the 2056 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated the short-decline scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% level.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2055

Pivot (key support): 2045

Resistance: 2073 & 2100

Next support: 2028

Conclusion

Elements have turned positive and as long as the daily pivotal support at 2045 holds, the Index is likely to see a further push up towards 2073 before 2100.

On the other hand, a break below 2045 may damage the bullish tone to see a slide to test the next support at 2028.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.