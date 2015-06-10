sp 500 daily outlook for wed 10 june bounce towards 20962105 before potential new decline 686602015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has dropped lower and met the lower limit of the expected target at 2071.
Intermediate resistance: 2096
Pivot (key resistance): 2105
Support: 2071/2067
Next resistance: 2120 (weekly pivot)
Short-term technical elements suggest that the Index may see a push up first towards 2096/2105 before another potential down leg materialises to retest the 2071/2067 support.
On the other hand, a break above 2105 is likely to see a further squeeze up to test the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance.
