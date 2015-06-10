(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has dropped lower and met the lower limit of the expected target at 2071.

Key elements

The pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout stands at 2105 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 03 June 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2096

Pivot (key resistance): 2105

Support: 2071/2067

Next resistance: 2120 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest that the Index may see a push up first towards 2096/2105 before another potential down leg materialises to retest the 2071/2067 support.

On the other hand, a break above 2105 is likely to see a further squeeze up to test the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance.

