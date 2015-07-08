sp 500 daily outlook for wed 08 july 2051 is the support to watch for a potential push up towards ra
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2074 daily pivotal support and drifted down towards the alternate target at 2057.
Pivot (key support): 2051
Resistance: 2085
Next support: 2040/2038 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 2051 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to test its short-term range top at 2085.
However, failure to hold above the 2051 is likely to see a further slide to test the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support
