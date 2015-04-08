(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-back but remained above the 2069 daily pivotal support as expected.

Key elements

The 2069 support also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 06 April 2015 low to 07 April 2015 high and now a short-term trendline support (in brown) joining the lows since 06 April 2015.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains above its first trendline support.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2069

Resistance: 2100

Next support: 2040/2037 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2069 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to undergo a potential recovery towards 2090 before 2100.

On the other hand, a break below 2069 may see a slide to retest the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support (as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

