(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-back but remained above the 2069 daily […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-back but remained above the 2069 daily pivotal support as expected.
Pivot (key support): 2069
Resistance: 2100
Next support: 2040/2037 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 2069 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to undergo a potential recovery towards 2090 before 2100.
On the other hand, a break below 2069 may see a slide to retest the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support (as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
