(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2107 daily pivotal support and tumbled towards the alternate target at 2095.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has drifted close to the 2085 weekly pivotal support and the lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook (please click on this link to review).

The hourly RSI has broken above its former trendline resistance now turns pull-back support (in green).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 is now at 2118.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2085

Resistance: 2118

Next support: 2070

Conclusion

As long as the 2085 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery to target the 2118 resistance in the first instance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2085 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a further decline to test the next support at 2070

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.