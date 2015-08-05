(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The recent decline from the 2115 high printed on 31 July 2015 @9pm has managed to stall at the 2086 support which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 27 July 2015 low @9pm to 31 July 2015 high @9pm.

Current price action has managed to stage a bullish breakout (as depicted by the yellow box) from its former trendline resistance (in dotted green).

The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to hold above its trendline support and 50% neutrality level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2086

Resistance: 2113

Next support: 2076 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2086 daily pivotal support holds, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) is likely to stage a potential rally to test the 31 July 2015 swing high at 2113.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2086 support is likely to see a slide to test the 2076 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link to review our latest weekly outlook)

Disclaimer

