August 5, 2015 6:53 PM
S&P500 (1 hour)_05 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The recent decline from the 2115 high printed on 31 July 2015 @9pm has managed to stall at the 2086 support which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 27 July 2015 low @9pm to 31 July 2015 high @9pm.
  • Current price action has managed to stage a bullish breakout (as depicted by the yellow box) from its former trendline resistance (in dotted green).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to hold above its trendline support and 50% neutrality level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2086

Resistance: 2113

Next support: 2076 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2086 daily pivotal support holds, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) is likely to stage a potential rally to test the 31 July 2015 swing high at 2113.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2086 support is likely to see a slide to test the 2076 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link to review our latest weekly outlook)

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

