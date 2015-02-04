What happened yesteday

The S&P 500 has staged a bullish breakout above 2025 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 20-period Moving Average is acting as a support at 2041.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to its current high stands at 2031.

The hourly RSI oscillator is still above its supports.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2041

Pivot (key support): 2031

Resistance: 2067

Next support: 2003

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 2031 holds, the Index is likely to see a further push up towards the 2067 intermediate range top (first weekly target).

On the other, failure to hold above 2031 may see a deeper slide to test the next support at 2003.

