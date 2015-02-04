sp 500 daily outlook for wed 04 feb potential push up towards intermediate range top at 2067 1523620
The S&P 500 has staged a bullish breakout above 2025 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 2041
Pivot (key support): 2031
Resistance: 2067
Next support: 2003
As long as the daily pivotal support at 2031 holds, the Index is likely to see a further push up towards the 2067 intermediate range top (first weekly target).
On the other, failure to hold above 2031 may see a deeper slide to test the next support at 2003.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.