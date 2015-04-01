sp 500 daily outlook for wed 01 apr held above 20402037 weekly pivotal support 409882015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2064 daily pivotal support and met its alternate target at 2040/2037 (weekly pivotal support).
Pivot (key support): 2040/2037
Resistance: 2077 & 2100
Next support: 2015
The Index is likely to see a potential push up towards 2077 and a break above 2077 may trigger a further rally to target the next resistance at 2100.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2040/2037 is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a further decline towards the next support at 2015.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.