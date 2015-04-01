(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2064 daily pivotal support and met its alternate target at 2040/2037 (weekly pivotal support).

Key elements

Yesterday’s plunge in price action has managed to find support at the multi-month range bottom (in pink) in place since mid-February 2015 at 2040/2037.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 March 2015 is at 2077.

The hourly RSI oscillator has exited from its oversold region

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2040/2037

Resistance: 2077 & 2100

Next support: 2015

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a potential push up towards 2077 and a break above 2077 may trigger a further rally to target the next resistance at 2100.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2040/2037 is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a further decline towards the next support at 2015.

