Since the bearish breakout from its “Ascending Wedge” configuration, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower as expected.
Pivot (key resistance): 2089
Support: 2071/2067
Next resistance: 2105
Any potential bounce in price action is likely to be capped by the 2089 daily pivotal resistance for another down leg to target the 2071/2067 support zone.
However, a break above 2089 may see a squeeze up to test the significant pull-back resistance at 2105.
