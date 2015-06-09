sp 500 daily outlook for tuesday 09 june bearish tone remains intact below 2089 682212015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier Since the bearish breakout from its “Ascending Wedge” configuration, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2015 5:26 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_09 June 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

Since the bearish breakout from its “Ascending Wedge” configuration, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower as expected.

Key elements

  • Since the bearish breakout from its “Ascending Wedge” on 05 June 2015, the Index has evolved within a short-term descending channel (in pink) with its upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 2089 and 2067 respectively.
  • The 2071/2067 support zone confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests the risk of a short-term push up in price action of the Index.
  • The pull-back resistance of the former  “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout stands at 2105.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2089

Support: 2071/2067

Next resistance: 2105

Conclusion

Any potential bounce in price action is likely to be capped by the 2089 daily pivotal resistance for another down leg to target the 2071/2067 support zone.

However, a break above 2089 may see a squeeze up to test the significant pull-back resistance at 2105.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.