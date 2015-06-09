(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

Since the bearish breakout from its “Ascending Wedge” configuration, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower as expected.

Key elements

Since the bearish breakout from its “Ascending Wedge” on 05 June 2015, the Index has evolved within a short-term descending channel (in pink) with its upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 2089 and 2067 respectively.

The 2071/2067 support zone confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests the risk of a short-term push up in price action of the Index.

The pull-back resistance of the former “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout stands at 2105.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2089

Support: 2071/2067

Next resistance: 2105

Conclusion

Any potential bounce in price action is likely to be capped by the 2089 daily pivotal resistance for another down leg to target the 2071/2067 support zone.

However, a break above 2089 may see a squeeze up to test the significant pull-back resistance at 2105.

