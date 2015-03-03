(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways.

Key elements

The upper limit of the Expanding Wedge” configuration is at around 2128 which is also a Fibonacci projection cluster level from various degrees (click this link

The 2102 support corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 05 February 2015 low to 26 February 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for further downside before reaching its oversold region.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2109

Pivot (key support): 2102

Resistance: 2122/2128

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a pull-back towards 2109 with the maximum limit set at the 2102 daily pivotal support before another round of potential push up towards the 2122/2128 significant resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2102 may damage the bullish trend to see a slide towards 2085 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

