sp 500 daily outlook for tuesday 03 mar potential push up towards 21222128 resistance 270992015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways.
Intermediate support: 2109
Pivot (key support): 2102
Resistance: 2122/2128
Next support: 2085
The Index is likely to see a pull-back towards 2109 with the maximum limit set at the 2102 daily pivotal support before another round of potential push up towards the 2122/2128 significant resistance.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2102 may damage the bullish trend to see a slide towards 2085 in the first instance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.