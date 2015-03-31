(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The upper and lower boundaries of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) stands at 2100 and 2064 respectively.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2073

Pivot (key support): 2064

Resistance: 2100

Next support: 2040/2037 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bullish and as long as the 2064 daily pivotal support holds, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 is likely to see a further potential push up to target 2100 next.

However, failure to hold above 2064 may damage the bullish tone for a slide to test the 2040/2037 weekly support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

