What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up but held below the 2096/2105 resistance as expected. Thereafter, it has tumbled towards the expected first medium term target at 2071/2063.

Key elements

The Index has broken below a former horizontal support joining the lows since 17 April 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 2079 (see daily chart).

The 2079 resistance also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 29 June 2015 high to the current 30 June 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

The next support will be at 2045/2040 which is the significant lower limit of the 3-month range in place since early March 2015 and multiple Fibonacci clusters (as per highlighted in our latest weekly report).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2072

Pivot (key resistance): 2079

Support: 2045/2040

Next resistance: 2097/2101

Conclusion

Technical elements are still in favour of another potential down leg to target the 2045/2040 support as long as the 2072/2079 resistance zone is not surpassed.

On the other hand, failure to hold below the 2079 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 June 2015 and gap at 2097/2101.

