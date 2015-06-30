sp 500 daily outlook for tues 30 june another potential down leg below 20722079 776262015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up but held below the 2096/2105 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2015 5:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_30 June 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_30 June 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up but held below the 2096/2105 resistance as expected. Thereafter, it has tumbled towards the expected first medium term target at 2071/2063.

Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken below a former horizontal support joining the lows since 17 April 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 2079 (see daily chart).
  • The 2079 resistance also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 29 June 2015 high to the current 30 June 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next support will be at 2045/2040 which is the significant lower limit of the 3-month range  in place since early March 2015 and multiple Fibonacci clusters (as per highlighted in our latest weekly report).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2072

Pivot (key resistance): 2079

Support: 2045/2040

Next resistance: 2097/2101

Conclusion

Technical elements are still in favour of another potential down leg to target the 2045/2040 support as long as the 2072/2079 resistance zone is not surpassed.

On the other hand, failure to hold below the 2079 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 June 2015 and gap at 2097/2101.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.