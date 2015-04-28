(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has reintegrated back below the 2110 pull-back support of the former range top (highlighted in pink).

Key elements

The reintegration back below the pull-back support of the former range top has created a failure breakout (bull trap).

The short-term pull-back resistance (in dotted red) joining the lows since 18 April 2015 stands at 2115.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below their resistances

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2115

Support: 2088 & 2070

Next resistance: 2140

Conclusion

As long as the 2115 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further decline towards 2088 with a maximum limit set at 2070.

On the other hand, a break above 2115 may damage the bearish tone for a push up towards the upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” formation at 2140.

Disclaimer

