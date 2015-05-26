(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The US SP 500 Index

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

The significant resistance will be at 2140/2150 which is the upper boundary of the impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2120

Resistance: 2140

Next support: 2100

Conclusion

As long as the 2120 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery towards 2140.

However, failure to hold above 2120 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 2100 (lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration).

