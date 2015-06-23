(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has spiked higher and retested the 2128 range top before staging a retreat in the yesterday’s late session.

Key elements

The Index is now back at the 2128 range top in place since late February 2015 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low and 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 low to 15 June 2015 low.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still below its trendline resistance (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in pink) stands at 2105.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2128 (weekly pivot)

Support: 2120 & 2105

Next resistance: 2140 & 2170

Conclusion

As long as the 2128 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a decline towards 2120 before targeting 2105 next.

On the other hand, a clearance above 2128 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish movement to see a push up to test 2140 next before targeting a potential record new high at 2170.

