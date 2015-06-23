sp 500 daily outlook for tues 23 june 2128 remains the key resistance to watch 742932015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has spiked higher and retested the 2128 range […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has spiked higher and retested the 2128 range […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has spiked higher and retested the 2128 range top before staging a retreat in the yesterday’s late session.
Pivot (key resistance): 2128 (weekly pivot)
Support: 2120 & 2105
Next resistance: 2140 & 2170
As long as the 2128 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a decline towards 2120 before targeting 2105 next.
On the other hand, a clearance above 2128 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish movement to see a push up to test 2140 next before targeting a potential record new high at 2170.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.