sp 500 daily outlook for tues 19 may push up towards ascending wedge top at 2150 631022015
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) is now being supported by a short-term trendline support […]
Intermediate support: 2127
Pivot (key support): 2120
Resistance: 2150
Next support: 2090
The Index is likely to continue its potential upward climb towards the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2150, holding above the 2127/2120 support.
However, failure to hold above 2120 may damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2090.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.