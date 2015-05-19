(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The US SP 500 Index

The 2120 support also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to the current 19 May 2015 high.

The next significant resistance will be at 2150 which is the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (please click on this link

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2127

Pivot (key support): 2120

Resistance: 2150

Next support: 2090

Conclusion

The Index is likely to continue its potential upward climb towards the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2150, holding above the 2127/2120 support.

However, failure to hold above 2120 may damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2090.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.