sp 500 daily outlook for tues 17 mar potential push up towards 20852092 335102015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to decline and hit our expected […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 17, 2015 5:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_17 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to decline and hit our expected target at 2051 last Friday, 13 March 2015 before staging a recovery in the late session.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Recent price action has broken above a “Mini Double Bottom” bullish configuration with the neckline support at 2067.
  • The exit potential of the “Mini Double Bottom” stands at 2100 which is close to the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The 2085/2092 resistance also corresponds closely with the key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 13 March 2015 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2067

Resistance: 2085/2092 & 2104

Next support: 2039

Conclusion

As long as the 2067 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push up to target 2085/2092 with a maximum limit set at the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2067 may damage the bullish tone for a push down to retest the 13 March 2015 swing low at 2039.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

