sp 500 daily outlook for tues 17 feb bullish trend remains intact above 2068 212402015
What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted down and came close to the intermediate support at 2078 […]
What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted down and came close to the intermediate support at 2078 […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted down and came close to the intermediate support at 2078 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 2068
Resistance: 2100 & 2128
Next support: 2044
The short-term bullish trend remains intact and as long as the 2068 daily pivotal holds, the Index is likely to see a push up towards 2100 before 2128 (“Expanding Wedge” upper limit).
However, failure to hold above 2068 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2044.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.