What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted down and came close to the intermediate support at 2078 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 2068 support also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 13 February 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has turned down and it is approaching an “extreme” oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2068

Resistance: 2100 & 2128

Next support: 2044

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact and as long as the 2068 daily pivotal holds, the Index is likely to see a push up towards 2100 before 2128 (“Expanding Wedge” upper limit).

However, failure to hold above 2068 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2044.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.