What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower towards the 2071 support before staging a rebound.

Key elements

The Index is now right above the 2071/2068 support (connecting the lows of 17 April, 06 May, 07 May & 09 June 2015).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level.

The 2098 minor resistance is derived from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 11 June 2015 high to 15 June 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2071/2068

Resistance: 2088 & 2098

Next support: 2040

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are still in favour of a potential short-term corrective rebound towards 2088 before 2098.

However, a break below the 2071/2068 daily pivotal support is likely to invalidate the short-term push up scenario to see the continuation of the medium term bearish movement towards the significant support at 2040 (weekly target).

Disclaimer

