What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to rally close towards our expected target at 2110 (printed a high of 2108) before staging a pull-back.

Key elements

The range-top resistance (in pink) at 2110/2115 also confluences with a Fibonacci projection level.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and shows only a “bit of room” for further downside before reaching its oversold region.

The 2087 support also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 08 April 2015 low to 13 April 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2087

Resistance: 2110/2115

Next support: 2070

Conclusion

The Index is now in the midst of a pull-back/ consolidation. Any further potential decline is likely to be supported by the 2087 pivot for a potential upswing move back towards the range-top at 2110/2115.

However, a break below 2087 may damage the expected recovery scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 2070.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.