sp 500 daily outlook for tues 14 apr 2087 is the support to watch 470442015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to rally close towards our expected target at 2110 (printed a high of 2108) before staging a pull-back.
Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 2087
Resistance: 2110/2115
Next support: 2070
The Index is now in the midst of a pull-back/ consolidation. Any further potential decline is likely to be supported by the 2087 pivot for a potential upswing move back towards the range-top at 2110/2115.
However, a break below 2087 may damage the expected recovery scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 2070.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.