(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The US SP 500 (Please refer to this link .

. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region.

The 2085 support also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to 08 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2085

Resistance: 2104 & 2118/2123

Next support: 2062

Conclusion

As long as the 2085 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of upside movement towards 2104 before targeting the short-term range top at 2118/2123.

However, failure to hold above 2085 may see a further decline to retest 07 May 2015 swing low at 2062.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.