(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tumbled and met the previous weekly target at 2067.

Key elements

The intermediate resistance at 2092 also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 06 March 2015 low and a trendline resistance.

The hourly Stochastic has dipped into an “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2067

Resistance: 2082 & 2092

Next support: 2045

Conclusion

As long as the 2067 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see the continuation of a potential short-term push up to retest 2082 before targeting 2092 next.

On the other hand, a break below 2067 may see the continuation of the intermediate term bearish trend towards the next support at 2045.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.