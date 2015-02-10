What happened earlier

The S&P 500 has broken below the lower limit of the neutrality zone at 2050; therefore the short-term downside movement has been validated. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and 50% level. It still has some downside “room before reaching its support (in green).

The 2028 support also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 06 February 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 06 February 2015 high

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2056

Support: 2028

Next resistance: 2073

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 2056 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down to test the 2028 support before another round of potential upswing emerges.

However, a break above 2056 may see a “squeeze up” to retest the 2073 range top.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.