The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has gapped down right above the 2040 key support (as per mentioned in our previous weekly outlook in the early Asian trading session. Thereafter, it has staged a recovery and closed the gap during U.S. trading hours.
Pivot (key support): 2074
Resistance: 2095 & 2104
Next support: 2057 & 2040/2038 (weekly pivot)
Technical elements remain positive. As long as the 2074 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a further potential push up to target 2095 before 2104.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2074 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a pull-back towards the 2057 support.
