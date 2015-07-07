(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has gapped down right above the 2040 key support (as per mentioned in our previous weekly outlook in the early Asian trading session. Thereafter, it has staged a recovery and closed the gap during U.S. trading hours.

Key elements

The 2040 level is the significant medium term support of the 3-month plus range configuration in place since 25 February 2015 (please click on this link

On the shorter-term, the Index has started to evolve within an ascending channel (in dark place) from its 06 July 2015 low @6am.

The upper (resistance) & lower (support) boundaries of the ascending channel stands at 2104 and 2074 respectively.

The 2104 resistance also confluences with the trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 June 2015 @11pm and the 123.6 Fibonacci projection from 06 July 2015 low @6am to 07 July 2015 low @2am.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely in the midst of a bullish wave iii of an impulsive structure in place since 06 July 2015 low @6am.

The hourly RSI momentum oscillator remains above its support and 50% neutrality level

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2074

Resistance: 2095 & 2104

Next support: 2057 & 2040/2038 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive. As long as the 2074 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a further potential push up to target 2095 before 2104.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2074 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a pull-back towards the 2057 support.

