(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to push higher from the 2085 support (lower limit of the impending bearish “Ascending Wedge”).

More details can be found in this link on our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

The 2107 short-term support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 01 May 2015 low to 04 May 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2107

Resistance: 2123 & 2140/2148

Next support: 2095

Conclusion

As long as the 2107 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push up towards 2123 before 2140/2148.

However, failure to hold above 2107 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for another choppy down move to test the next support at 2095

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.