What happened earlier

The S&P 500 has pushed down, tested but managed to hold above the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 1980/1975 (also our current weekly pivotal support).

Key elements

Price action has managed to reverse up at the 1980/1975 support (lower limit of the ‘Expanding Wedge”)

The 1980/1975 support also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2002

Resistance: 2025 & 2067

Next support: 1980/1975

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 2002 holds and a break above the 2025 level, the Index is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target 2067 next.

However, a break below 2002 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the weekly pivotal support at 1980/1975.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.