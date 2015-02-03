sp 500 daily outlook for tues 03 feb watch the 2025 resistance for a potential bullish breakout 1472
What happened earlier The S&P 500 has pushed down, tested but managed to hold above the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 1980/1975 (also […]
The S&P 500 has pushed down, tested but managed to hold above the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 1980/1975 (also our current weekly pivotal support).
Pivot (key support): 2002
Resistance: 2025 & 2067
Next support: 1980/1975
As long as the daily pivotal support at 2002 holds and a break above the 2025 level, the Index is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target 2067 next.
However, a break below 2002 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the weekly pivotal support at 1980/1975.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.