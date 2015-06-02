(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Since late December 2014, the US SP 500 Index

The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the Ascending Wedge now stands at 2150 and 2100 respectively.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 is now capping the Index at 2120.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2105

Pivot (key support): 2100

Resistance: 2120 & 2135

Next support: 2071

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above the short-term trendline resistance at 2120 to gain impetus for a potential up move to target 2135 in the first instance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2100 is likely to open up scope for the bears to target the next support at 2071.

