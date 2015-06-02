sp 500 daily outlook for tues 02 june 2120 is now the potential upside trigger 676822015
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Since late December 2014, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to evolve within […]
Intermediate support: 2105
Pivot (key support): 2100
Resistance: 2120 & 2135
Next support: 2071
The Index needs to break above the short-term trendline resistance at 2120 to gain impetus for a potential up move to target 2135 in the first instance.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2100 is likely to open up scope for the bears to target the next support at 2071.
