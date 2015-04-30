sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 30 apr mixed elements turn neutral first between 2094 2106 545832015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2108 daily pivotal support, thus invalidated our preferred "last push up" scenario.
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2108 daily pivotal support, thus invalidated our preferred “last push up” scenario.
Support: 2094, 2070 & 2040
Resistance: 2106 & 2140
Mixed element, turn neutral between 2094 & 2106. Failure to hold above 2094 is likely to trigger a potential downside movement to target 2070 before 2040.
On the other hand, a break above 2106 may see a rally to target the upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 2140.
