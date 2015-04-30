(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2108 daily pivotal support, thus invalidated our preferred “last push up” scenario.

Key elements

Price action is now resting at the lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 April 2015 at 2094.

There is a short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 now capping the Index at 2106.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance.

The upper limit (resistance) of the “Expanding Wedge” formation (in dark blue) in place since November 2014 stands at 2140.

The 2140 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Support: 2094, 2070 & 2040

Resistance: 2106 & 2140

Conclusion

Mixed element, turn neutral between 2094 & 2106. Failure to hold above 2094 is likely to trigger a potential downside movement to target 2070 before 2040.

On the other hand, a break above 2106 may see a rally to target the upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 2140.

