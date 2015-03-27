(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower and met the first expected target at 2043 before staging a rebound.

Key elements

Price action is now testing the pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout (in dark blue) at 2067 (see 1 hour chart).

The 2067 resistance also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 24 March 2015 high to 26 March 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances (see 1 hour chart).

The lower limit of the descending flat range configuration (in pink) stands at 2035/2030 which is also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2067

Support: 2043 & 2035/2030

Next resistance: 2084

Conclusion

Watch the 2067 daily pivotal resistance for a potential push down to retest 2043 before targeting 2035/2030.

However, a clearance above 2067 is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further squeeze up towards 2084.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.