The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower and met the first expected target at 2043 before staging a rebound.
Pivot (key resistance): 2067
Support: 2043 & 2035/2030
Next resistance: 2084
Watch the 2067 daily pivotal resistance for a potential push down to retest 2043 before targeting 2035/2030.
However, a clearance above 2067 is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further squeeze up towards 2084.
