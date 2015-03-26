(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged below the 2080 weekly pivotal support. The short-term bullish trend from 12 March 2015 low has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The lower limit of the descending flat range configuration (in pink) stands at 2035/2030 which is also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout (in dark blue) stands at 2067 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which highlights the risk of a short-term push up (see 1 hour chart)

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2067

Support: 2043 & 2035/2030

Next resistance: 2084

Conclusion

As long as the 2067 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further potential slide towards 2043 before targeting 2035/2030 (lower limit of the descending range configuration).

On the other hand, a break above 2067 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance 2084.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.