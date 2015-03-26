sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 26 mar further potential slide towards 20352030 379452015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged below the 2080 weekly pivotal support. The short-term bullish trend from 12 March 2015 low has been invalidated.
Pivot (key resistance): 2067
Support: 2043 & 2035/2030
Next resistance: 2084
As long as the 2067 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further potential slide towards 2043 before targeting 2035/2030 (lower limit of the descending range configuration).
On the other hand, a break above 2067 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance 2084.
