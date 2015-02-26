(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways below the 2128 daily pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index remains below the upper limit of the Expanding Wedge” configuration at 2128 which is also a Fibonacci projection cluster level .

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for downside potential before reaching its oversold region.

The 2085 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 20 February 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2128

Support: 2100 & 2085

Next resistance: 2140/2170 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2128 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a decline towards 2100 before 2085.

On the other hand, a break above 2128 may see a further push up towards the 2140/2170 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.