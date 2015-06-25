(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has reacted below the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance (range top) and drifted lower. It has almost met the upper limit of our expected downside target at 2105 (printed a low of 2106.8)

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has retraced from the 2128 significant range top resistance in place since late February 2015 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low and 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 low to 15 June 2015 low.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator continues to be capped by its trendline resistance (see daily chart).

The 2120 resistance also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 22 June 2015 high to 25 June 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought region.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2117

Pivot (key resistance): 2120

Support: 2101 & 2090

Next resistance: 2128 (weekly pivot), 2140 & 2170

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest a potential minor bounce towards 2117 and as long as the 2120 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another down leg to target 2101 next.

On the contrary, failure to hold below 2120 is likely to see a push up for a retest on the 2128 significant weekly pivotal resistance (range top). Only a clear break above 2128 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish movement to see a rally to test 2140 next before targeting a potential new record high at 2170.

