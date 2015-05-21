(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the short-term trendline support joining the lows since 07 May 2015 at 2127 but held above the 2120 daily pivotal support.

Key elements

The former short-term trendline support (in dotted green) joining the lows since 07 May 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 2128.

The 2120 short-term significant support corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to the current 19 May 2015 high.

The next significant resistance will be at 2150 which is the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

The hourly RSI oscillator is still below its resistances (as depicted by the red lines).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2120

Resistance: 2128 & 2150

Next support: 2090

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above the 2128 pull-back resistance to revive the bullish scenario for a potential upswing to target the 2150 significant resistance.

However, failure to hold above 2120 may damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2090.

