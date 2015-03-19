(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2067 daily pivotal support but managed to stage a rally and met our expected target at 2085/2092.

Key elements

The 2104 weekly pivotal resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 13 March 2015 low resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has some “room” for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2104/2106

Support: 2080

Next resistance: 2140

Conclusion

As long as the 2104/2106 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to a decline to test the 2080 support in the first instance.

On the other hand, a break above 2104/2106 may see the continuation of the upside movement to target the lower limit of the long-term resistance zone at 2140.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.