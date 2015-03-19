sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 19 mar turn bearish below 21042106 344392015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2067 daily pivotal support but managed to stage a rally and met our expected target at 2085/2092.
Pivot (key resistance): 2104/2106
Support: 2080
Next resistance: 2140
As long as the 2104/2106 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to a decline to test the 2080 support in the first instance.
On the other hand, a break above 2104/2106 may see the continuation of the upside movement to target the lower limit of the long-term resistance zone at 2140.
