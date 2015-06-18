sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 18 june bearish tone remains intact below 21062115 resistance 7209220
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tumbled and met the expected first short-term target at 2088 before a minor recovery took place after the U.S. FOMC monetary policy announcement and press conference.
Intermediate resistance: 2106
Pivot (key resistance): 2115 (weekly pivot)
Support: 2088 & 2070
Next resistance: 2125
Technical elements remain bearish and the Index is likely to see another potential push down towards 2088 before targeting the 09 June 2015 swing low at 2070.
Any potential rebound should be capped by the 2106/2115 resistance zone. Only a break above the 2115 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the on-going medium term bearish movement for a push up towards the minor range top at 2125 in the first instance.