(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tumbled and met the expected first short-term target at 2088 before a minor recovery took place after the U.S. FOMC monetary policy announcement and press conference.

Please click on this link for a recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Despite yesterday’s volatile movement, the index is still below its trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 19 May 2015 at 2106.

The 50-day Moving Average (in blue) remains as a resistance at 2106 (see daily chart).

Yesterday’s price action has formed a daily “Doji” candlestick pattern right below the 2106 resistance which implies weakness despite the late recovery seen after the FOMC announcement.

The intermediate RSI oscillator is still bearish below its resistances (as depicted by the pink box) (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed another bearish divergence signal but it is coming close to its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2106

Pivot (key resistance): 2115 (weekly pivot)

Support: 2088 & 2070

Next resistance: 2125

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish and the Index is likely to see another potential push down towards 2088 before targeting the 09 June 2015 swing low at 2070.

Any potential rebound should be capped by the 2106/2115 resistance zone. Only a break above the 2115 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the on-going medium term bearish movement for a push up towards the minor range top at 2125 in the first instance.