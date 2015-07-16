sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 16 july bulls have resurfaced above the 21102102 support 852502015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a setback below the 2114 daily […]


Financial Analyst
July 16, 2015 4:02 PM
Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_16 Jul 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_16 Jul 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a setback below the 2114 daily pivotal resistance but it did met the expected target of 2097 (only printed a low of 2102 @2am).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • This morning’s price action has surpassed the 2114 resistance which implies that any potential setback in the degree/magnitude of a bearish corrective wave 4 has been invalidated.
  • Since 10 July 2015 low @4am, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 2142 and 2110 respectively.
  • The 2128 resistance is the multi-month range-top in place since April 2015 and the 261.8% Fibonacci projection from 09 July 2015 low @2am to 10 July 2015 low @4am (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has just broken above its former trendline resistance (in dotted green) which suggests a resurgence of upside momentum (see daily chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which indicates that the Index may see the risk of a pull-back in price action.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2110

Pivot (key support): 2102

Resistance: 2128 & 2142

Next support: 2088/2085

Conclusion

Current technical elements have suggested that the bulls have resurfaced to support the continuation of the medium term (multi-week) upside movement.

Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2110/2102 significant short-term support before the rally resumes to target 2128 and even the next resistance at 2142.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2102 daily pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish tone to see a slide to test the next support at 2088/2085 (the former short-term range top now turns pull-back support).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

