The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a setback below the 2114 daily pivotal resistance but it did met the expected target of 2097 (only printed a low of 2102 @2am).
Intermediate support: 2110
Pivot (key support): 2102
Resistance: 2128 & 2142
Next support: 2088/2085
Current technical elements have suggested that the bulls have resurfaced to support the continuation of the medium term (multi-week) upside movement.
Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2110/2102 significant short-term support before the rally resumes to target 2128 and even the next resistance at 2142.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2102 daily pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish tone to see a slide to test the next support at 2088/2085 (the former short-term range top now turns pull-back support).
