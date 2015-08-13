(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The US SP 500 Index

The upper boundary (resistance) of the descending wedge range configuration stands at 2104 (see 4 hour chart).

The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought region which suggests a pull-back in price action of the Index is imminent (see 4 hour chart).

The 2076 support is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 12 August 2015 low@10pm to the current 13 August 2015 high@2pm (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2081

Pivot (key support): 2076

Resistance: 2104

Next support: 2059

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2081 with a maximum limit set at the 2076 daily pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement to test the 2104 range top (resistance).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2076 support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the lower boundary of the short-term descending wedge at 2059

