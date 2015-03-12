sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 12 mar potential counter trend rally above 20332030 312272015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) drifted down as expected and almost met our target at 2033 (low of 2037.7). Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 2038
Pivot (key support): 2033/2030
Resistance: 2055 & 2067
Next support: 2022 (weekly target)
Technical elements suggest that the short-term bearish trend in place since 26 February 2015 appears to be “overstretched” and a potential counter-trend rally is round the counter.
Therefore, we turn bullish above the 2033/2030 daily pivotal support for a potential push up towards 2055 before 2067.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2033/2030 is likely to see the continuation of the bearish trend to target 2022 next (lower limit of the weekly target).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.