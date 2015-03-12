(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) drifted down as expected and almost met our target at 2033 (low of 2037.7). Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 2033/2030 level is a Fibonacci cluster (boxed in yellow) (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

The Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region and still has further upside potential before reaching the overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Recent price action has broken above a former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support (see 1 hour chart).

The 2067 former support now turns resistance also corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 12 March 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2038

Pivot (key support): 2033/2030

Resistance: 2055 & 2067

Next support: 2022 (weekly target)

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the short-term bearish trend in place since 26 February 2015 appears to be “overstretched” and a potential counter-trend rally is round the counter.

Therefore, we turn bullish above the 2033/2030 daily pivotal support for a potential push up towards 2055 before 2067.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2033/2030 is likely to see the continuation of the bearish trend to target 2022 next (lower limit of the weekly target).

