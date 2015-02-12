What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has rallied and managed to hit our first target at 2073. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The support at 2059 also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 12 February 2015 high.

The hourly RSI remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2059

Resistance: 2100 & 2128

Next support: 2028

Conclusion

Elements remain positive. We have tightened to daily pivotal support to 2059 for a further potential push up towards 2100 with a maximum limit set at 2128 (upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration).

However, failure to hold above 2059 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline to test the next support at 2028.

