What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has bounced higher towards the 2096/2105 resistance zone as expected.

Key elements

The Index is now right below the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout at 2105.

The 2105 resistance also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low at 2110.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2110

Support: 2088 & 2071/2067

Next resistance: 2120 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s rally, the Index is still below significant resistances. The daily pivotal resistance has been adjusted to 2110 for a potential push down to 2088.

However, failure to hold below 2110 may see a further push up to test the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance.

