What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2051 daily pivotal support before staging a recovery above 2051 in today’s 09 July 2015 Asian trading session.

Key elements

The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 06 July 2015 @6am is holding the Index at 2044 (see 1 hour chart).

Current price action has broken above the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted green) now turns pull-back support at 2051 (see daily chart).

The short-term significant resistance stands at 2085 which is the short-term sideways range top in place since 01 July 2015 high @5pm and trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 June 2015 @10pm

The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index.

The next significant support will be at 2040/2038 (weekly pivot) which is the 3-month plus range configuration’s lower boundary in place since 25 February 2015 (see daily chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2051

Pivot (key support): 2044

Resistance: 2085

Next support: 2040/2038 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2051 before another potential up leg occurs to target the significant short-term range top at 2085.

On the other hand, a break below the 2044 daily pivotal support is likely to see a further slide to retest the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support.

