sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 09 july pull back above 20512044 support before potential push up 819

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened  yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2051 daily pivotal support before […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2015 1:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_09 Jul 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_09 Jul 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened  yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2051 daily pivotal support before staging a recovery above 2051 in today’s 09 July 2015 Asian trading session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 06 July 2015 @6am is holding the Index at 2044 (see 1 hour chart).
  • Current price action has broken above the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted green) now turns pull-back support at 2051 (see daily chart).
  • The short-term significant resistance stands at 2085 which is the short-term sideways range top in place since 01 July 2015 high @5pm and trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 June 2015 @10pm
  • The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index.
  • The next significant support will be at 2040/2038 (weekly pivot) which is the 3-month plus range configuration’s lower boundary in place since 25 February 2015 (see daily chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2051

Pivot (key support): 2044

Resistance: 2085

Next support: 2040/2038 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2051 before another potential up leg occurs to target the significant short-term range top at 2085.

On the other hand, a break below the 2044 daily pivotal support is likely to see a further slide to retest the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.