(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways but held above the 2069 daily pivotal support as expected.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Since 07 April 2014, price action has evolved into a “Symmetrical Triangle” continuation pattern (highlighted in dotted blue). Given that its prior movement before the formation of the “Symmetrical Triangle” is up (from the low of 03 April 2015), it is likely that the Index should continue its upside movement.

Current price action is coming close to the “apex” of the “Symmetrical Triangle” and based on Elliot Wave principle, it is likely that it has completed the wave structure of a typical Symmetrical Triangle. Based on these observations, a potential breakout of the “Symmetrical Triangle” is imminent.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2069

Resistance: 2090 & 2100

Next support: 2040/2037 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is likely to see a potential upside movement to target 2090 before 2100.

However, failure to hold above the 2069 daily pivotal support may see a slide to retest the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support (as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.