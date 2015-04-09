sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 09 apr poised for a potential bullish breakout above 2069 447042015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways but held above the 2069 daily pivotal support as expected.
Pivot (key support): 2069
Resistance: 2090 & 2100
Next support: 2040/2037 (weekly pivot)
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is likely to see a potential upside movement to target 2090 before 2100.
However, failure to hold above the 2069 daily pivotal support may see a slide to retest the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support (as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
