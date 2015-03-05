(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2102 daily pivotal support and invalidated the “final push up” scenario towards the top of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Price action has reacted off the upper limit of an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since late December 2014 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for further downside before reaching its oversold region (see daily chart).

The 2102 former support now turns pull-back resistance also coincides with the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel (in red) (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level.

The 2085 support also corresponds closely with the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in red) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 25 February 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2102

Support: 2085

Next resistance: 2122/2128

Conclusion

Technical elements are advocating for a further potential setback. As long as the 2102 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another round of decline to test the 2085 support.

However, a clearance above the 2102 may invalidate the bearish tone to see another round of upside movement to target the 2122/2128 resistance.

Disclaimer

