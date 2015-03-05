sp 500 daily outlook for thurs 05 mar risk of further potential decline below 2102 279602015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2102 daily pivotal support […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2102 daily pivotal support […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2102 daily pivotal support and invalidated the “final push up” scenario towards the top of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 2102
Support: 2085
Next resistance: 2122/2128
Technical elements are advocating for a further potential setback. As long as the 2102 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another round of decline to test the 2085 support.
However, a clearance above the 2102 may invalidate the bearish tone to see another round of upside movement to target the 2122/2128 resistance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.