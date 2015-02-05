What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has tested the daily pivotal support at 2031 but held above it. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Yesterday low of 2027 corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 05 February 2015 high at 2025.

The hourly RSI has managed to find support at the lower boundary of its ascending channel.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2025

Resistance: 2067

Next support: 2003 & 1980/1975

Conclusion

Elements remain bullish and we tolerate the excess to 2025 for the daily pivotal support. As long as 2025 holds, the Index is expected to see a potential push up towards the 2067 intermediate range top (first weekly target).

However, a break below 2025 is likely to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 2003.

